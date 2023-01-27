I find the title given to this article very misleading, and quite offensive to all Stags’ fans and employees.

The person involved in this incident has nothing to do with Stags, and the title is provoking a reaction.

Surely a more appropriate title would have been ‘Visiting fan banned for invading Stags’ pitch’.

A Stags' fan is unhappy at a headline that was used in the Chad recently.

The person involved, as stated, is already banned from Northampton Town FC and should not have been allowed in the ground in the first place.

To imply that a Stags’ fan was the culprit in the title was just to get people to read it.

Mansfield Town Football Club (MTFC) are not squeaky clean when it comes to fans being idiots, along with most clubs, but unnecessary and untrue titles just to get people to read it are way below the belt.

S. Brown

One unhappy MTFC season ticket holder

