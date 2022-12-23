There was also a brass band and Mansfield Male Voice Choir.

Those that wanted to could send a photo of those who had passed away, which was shown on the screens. The council and the staff should be thanked for arranging a sensitive issue to many, which was well balanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Wilson

The carol service at Mansfield Crematorium was a huge success.

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.