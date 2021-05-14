Letter: Can’t find a lot to laugh about in election results
Listening to the Hartlepool election results on Radio 4, there were lots of humorous (?) parties, no doubt indicative of the contempt in which many people regard this country after 11 years of misrule by the Conservative and Unionist Party.
The last two years were under the leadership (?) of head joker Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
I’m not laughing!
Tony Olsson
Kirkby-in-Ashfield
