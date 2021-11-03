Letter: Can't agree with MP's vision of democracy

I wonder what vision of democracy motivates our MP who, by his own account, does so much to uphold democracy, like supporting a Home Secretary who, if she had her own way, I feel would have the Navy sinking asylum seekers boats in the English Channel/La Manche (it’s partly French)?

Mr Anderson likes to give the impression he is a man who comes down hard on wrongdoers, but does not write attacking the wrongdoing of some of his parliamentary colleagues.

No doubt, as I believe to be the case with many of his political persuasion, he thinks that he and the Government have the right to do whatever they think will benefit the Tory Party, its members and its financial backers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One letter this week is in response to MP Lee Anderson's thoughts on democracy.

In that, like many other ‘democracies’, whose leaders were or have been ‘legitimised’ by being elected rather than obtained power by a coup or birth), the Conservative Party is not alone.

“Doublethink means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.” George Orwell, 1984

“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.” George Orwell, 1984

(Not all Tories are bad; just listened to Rory Stewart on Radio 4. HE should be our Prime Minister, not Bojo).

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.