Letter: Building on the area's countryside makes little sense to me

This area, having not been used for agriculture for decades, has become a wildlife haven and a valuable unofficial recreational resource for local people.Here can be seen roe deer, barn owls and kestrels, and even a thriving colony of small heath butterflies (a biodiversity Action Plan species).

The plans have now been resubmitted, but with only minor modifications: the area will still be destroyed. The irony is that there is room within the Coxmoor Estate for many more new homes.The zone around Warwick Close, where defective houses were removed, is available, as well as other pockets of land formerly used for garages or car parks, but which now stand unused.

Yes, we need new homes – but surely we shouldn’t build on the countryside until all available sites within existing built-up areas have been used? Will our council see sense?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Here can be seen roe deer, barn owls and kestrels, and even a thriving colony of small heath butterflies (a biodiversity Action Plan species)', says letter writer Russell Nevin.

Russell Nevin

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Message from the editor

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news, I am asking you to please buy a newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspapers.