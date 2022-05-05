I have always believed that your newspaper should focus on local issues, as it always has, but recently the mayor, Andy Abrahams, has written articles damning the Government, probably with some justification.

Nevertheless, I believe that the Chad and Mr Abrahams should concentrate on ways to benefit Mansfield and the surrounding area and leave brickbats against Mr Johnson to national newspapers such as the Guardian.

Stuart Duckmanton

A reader feels that Mayor Andy Abrahams should take more interest in local issues than national ones.

Notts

