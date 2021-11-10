Letter: Bottle bin problems

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, envisages that Mansfield Council will have a green and family-friendly environment.

There is a proposal to increase council tax to provide for ‘additional services’ .

My own glass collection bin, already full, is due for collection on November 15.

It is inevitable that, I and many other householders, will have bins full of bottles by Christmas Eve, says Ian Jakes.

The collection after that is scheduled for January 10.

There have, of course, been problems in the past with bottle banks being full over the Christmas period.

This was resolved by private bottle bank operators providing an additional glass collection between Christmas and New Year.

On the assumption that the council does not want our green bins to be filled with excess glass bottles over the Christmas period, I trust an ‘additional service’ will be provided and paid for from the council’s abundant reserves, until it can be recouped from the inevitable council tax increase.

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

