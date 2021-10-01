Letter: Blanket ban on knives is no answer

Consider all knives being banned – what of bread knives, canteens of cutlery and knives purposed for work ie carpet fitting and glazing? You see where I am coming from?

To prove why people were in possession of such items would be time consuming.

Surely it’s not the knives, same as guns, that need banning. It’s the person committing the crime and that becomes a whole different ball game.

A reader feels something needs to be done about the people who carry out knife crimes, instead of just banning all knives.

Too many slip through the net and are backed by politicians, some of whom take no notice of their electorate.

The perpetrators get community service or rehabilitation and there lies the issue.

Phillip Jowett

By email

