Letter: Bennerley Viaduct walk brought back fond memories of 1959

It was a treat to be able to walk across the Bennerley Viaduct and enjoy the splendid views.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:23 pm

The last time I crossed this magnificent structure, I was aged 12 and on the train on my way to watch Forest play in the 1959 Cup Final.

Stephen Shaw

Newthorpe

Bennerley Viaduct