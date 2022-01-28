Letter: Bennerley Viaduct walk brought back fond memories of 1959
It was a treat to be able to walk across the Bennerley Viaduct and enjoy the splendid views.
The last time I crossed this magnificent structure, I was aged 12 and on the train on my way to watch Forest play in the 1959 Cup Final.
Stephen Shaw
Newthorpe
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you