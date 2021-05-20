Letter: Ben Bradley's two roles seem to be a win-win situation for area

In Mansfield we saw that hardworking MP Ben Bradley not only became one of our county councillors but was then elected leader at County Hall. This may be a first for our town’ s civic leaders, and certainly we were not expecting this.

I think this could be a win-win position for Mansfield. Most people think that being an MP must be a full- time job.However when you consider that most government ministers also have constituencies to look after as well, it proves that backbench Westminster politicians can take on other responsibilities as well as sitting in the House of Commons.

With Ben now leading the county council, he is in pole position to ensure that Mansfield gets a fair share of funds from County Hall.

For too long we seem to be the poor relations in Notts.

For too long we seem to be the poor relations in Notts.

There is a saying that as far as people at West Bridgford are concerned ‘Mansfield’ is just a name on a road sign!

Perhaps it’s expecting too much to hope that he supports the notion that Notts CC headquarters ought to be moved to the centre of the county (ie in Mansfield), as is the case in Derbyshire and Leicestershire, but who knows.

I offer my congratulations to Ben Bradley on his election, and also ask the people to get behind him as he works to improve the life chances of us Mansfielders.

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

