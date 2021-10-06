Letter: Behave responsibly at the pumps and everything will be just fine

Half of the time people are using their cars for unimportant journeys, then moaning there is a petrol shortage.

People like NHS staff, fire brigade, ambulance service and care workers need fuel for very important jobs and also to get to emergencies.

People would cry out if emergency services, hospital staff or care workers could not get to work because they had no petrol for them to do this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One reader asks us to consider the emergency services when filling up for fuel.

People should think and behave responsibly, then everything will be fine.

Moose (name supplied)

Mansfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.