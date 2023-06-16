News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Beeb should let Mick Lynch have his say and retain its balance

Mick Lynch, who, let's be honest is leading the opposition to this Government currently as Keir Starmer is worse than useless, is back on the picket line.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

I saw an interview with Mick on the BBC. It's not the journalist’s job to beat down on Mick on behalf of this Government.

This reporter seemed to me to be determined to not let Mick get a word in. The BBC’s Tory bias was there for all to see.

Jayne Grayson

For another local letter click here:

