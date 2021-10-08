Letter: Beeb should give pensioners something back and air Songs of Praise repeats

Now approaching some 3,000 episodes, Songs of Praise is the longest-running religious TV programme in the world.

The Queen herself has applauded the series for showing Christianity as a ‘living faith’, and she has congratulated everyone involved.

It will come as a surprise then that, amidst all the accolades, the BBC does not show repeats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader wants the BBC to start putting repeats of Songs of Praise back on television.

Is there a reason, a real reason, for not repeating this programme? Two points come to mind:

1. Considering that due to ‘cutbacks’ and financial constraints, almost all other successful TV productions are given continuous ‘outings’, being aired again and again, why not repeat Songs of Praise?

2. The majority of Songs of Praise viewers will be in the older age bracket, including many who have recently had their free TV licence revoked. Why not offer pensioners an ‘olive branch’ by repeating a programme they may appreciate?

Such a move might go a long way to show that the Beeb is not just paying lip service, but places this programme on the same level as all of its many other productions.

Seeing that equality is the ‘in word’ today, let’s apply it to Songs of Praise too!

Ken Calder

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.