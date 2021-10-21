Letter: BBC is way ahead of the rest

His complaints of ‘excessive’ salaries are belied by some of the top personnel having left for better-paid jobs elsewhere in the industry.

Apart from BBC3 and local radio, most of my viewing and listening is to BBC TV and Radio 3 and 4.

Nearly everything else is low standard rubbish, particularly on ITV. If it wasn’t for F1 and Grand Designs, I would never watch Channel 4.

A reader defends the BBC after comments made by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson in his latest e-Newsletter.

Perhaps that’s one explanation for Mr Anderson’s dislike of the BBC: the standard is simply beyond him.

Either that or perhaps he’s dutifully following the party line set by wealthy media types in London who can’t bear the thought that profits from the creative work of the BBC are being ploughed back into the corporation, instead of lining financiers’ back pockets.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

