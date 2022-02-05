The alleged plot to ‘save Boris’ is in truth to protect ministers because they realise that if the captain goes, the crew sinks with him.

Attacks on the BBC have taken place for years.

These have come not only from Government, but from one name throughout who has also been prominent: Rupert Murdoch (plus members of his family and his ‘court’, including just about every

A letter this week about the BBC states why one reader thinks it constantly comes under attack.

Government prime and junior ministers (including Labour) from 1969.

The Daily Mail and The New European report that Rachel Johnson (Boris’s sister) heard Murdoch tell Boris to “Get rid of the BBC” whilst they were at Chequers.

Rachel later dismissed it as a joke, but I think she’s too smart to make crass jokes (unlike her brother) so I suspect it is true.

Murdoch doesn’t want to ban the BBC because of some dodgy programmes; it’s because it is eating into his profits, and providing opposition to his political mischief-making.

There’s only one ‘King of the World’ (excluding God) and that, sorry Boris, is Rupert Murdoch.

I could write much about BBC content, but it would only be used to ridicule.

However I will mention that most of my watching and listening (mainly radio) is through using the BBC, but I agree that All Round to Mrs Brown's is crass and deeply offensive.

Sadly there are other sub-standard BBC programmes and if possible I’d ban most other broadcasters’ output (and most national newspapers).

Tony Olsson

Notts

