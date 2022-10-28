I would strongly recommend that anyone who read Mr Anderson’s column sees for themselves what happened. A video of the incident is easy to find on the internet.

There’s no denying that the protestor is loud and rather annoying. However, if you look at the video you can see that the protestor wasn’t physically threatening Mr Anderson. Instead of trying to diffuse the situation, by talking to the protestor or walking away, Mr Anderson’s first instinct was to lash out.

Fortunately, the protestor didn’t retaliate or the incident could have become very ugly indeed.

There’s a lot of turmoil in the country right now. People are worried and emotions are running high. We need political leaders who will keep a level head and that will – as the saying goes – “be the bigger man” and walk away.

Mr Anderson has shown – both in his actions and his defence in his column – that he isn’t that man.

He isn’t in the school playground or colliery canteen anymore, he’s in Parliament and needs to set a good example.

Sue Williams

Annesley Woodhouse

