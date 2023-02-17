Our MP, Lee Anderson, has been promoted and, as usual, he’s had plenty to say.

He’s been criticising nurses. He went onto Radio Nottingham and had a slanging match with one of the presenters.

He challenged a critic of his to a boxing match. Everyone in the country probably knows Ashfield now, because it’s the place where MP Lee Anderson comes from.

"I'd like Ashfield to be in the news for altogether different reasons", says a reader about Lee Anderson MP.

I’d like Ashfield to be in the news for altogether different reasons.

I’d like it to be because Ashfield is somewhere that has lots of well-paid jobs. Where a car journey doesn’t involve bouncing over hundreds of potholes.

Above all, I’d like it to be because both Sutton and Kirkby town centres are full of thriving local businesses.

Sadly, when I walk around Sutton and Kirkby, it’s obvious to me that the promise to “level up” towns like ours was just a gimmick to win Mr Anderson votes in the election.

It hardly seems possible, but our town centres have gone even further downhill since Mr Anderson was elected at the end of 2019.

When people hear the word “Ashfield”, it should be because of the beautiful countryside that we have and because of the fantastic people who live and work here.

It shouldn’t be because our local MP has been opening his mouth again.

One day, I hope, I’ll pick up a newspaper, see the word “Ashfield” and I’ll see somebody else’s face, rather than Mr Anderson’s, looking back at me.

Eric Disley

Stanton Hill

