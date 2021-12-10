What a disaster for Sutton, Skegby and Huthwaite. All I hear from the Ashfield Independents is it’s the Government’s fault.

Everyone knows it’s not the Government’s responsibility in allocating development sites.

However, the council loves to pass the buck to someone else. Residents of Ashfield expect a fair distribution of housing across all areas, and not excluding wards where the leader and a portfolio holder represent.

Development on greenbelt land is unacceptable, particularly when the leader of the council stated it would be protected under his ‘watch’.

Like many people of Ashfield, to say I feel let down is an understatement.

Leoni Peterson

Notts

