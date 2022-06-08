On the sponsored walk picture, the man in the Radio Trent tabard is my late brother Harry Spencer, mostly known as Fred. To his right is Gerald Freezer, his ‘apprentice walker’.

Fred was quite a character and was well-known in the area and in Forest Town Welfare, where he was often found. He liked a good drink and was often a bit worse for wear!

He had an accident at the pit where he got some lime in his eye. This caused him to lose his sight for about three days. Fortunately it came back, but it made him think what it must be like to be blind.

An article featuring old photos has brought back fond memories for one reader.

He decided to do some fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind. He started off doing local walks, often to Belper where he was born, and then to Skegness to visit our sister, also to Doncaster to visit another sister.

He and Gerald did a few walks, however Gerald, being a lot younger, ran and went on to do marathons. Fred went on to do the London Marathon a few times. However he walked at quite a pace and called in a few pubs on the way for refreshment. He went on to do the Robin Hood Marathon and even the New York Marathon.

My grandson, for a project at school, made a booklet about his uncle entitled Aye up me duck, a favourite saying of his.

He died in 1998, but we have very fond memories. I’m sure many people from Forest Town do too.

Sally Higgins (sister)

By email

