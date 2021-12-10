People have stopped wearing masks and social distancing and booster take-up is faltering.

This is right through age groups and ethnicities.

Some people are so arrogant, selfish and ignorant that they are clearly quite happy to put the lives of others at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week points the finger at those who won't take precautions against Covid-19.

Who cares? Clearly not the unvaccinated and the non-mask wearers.

Emma Green

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you very much for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.