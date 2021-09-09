Letter: Appeal for photos of Notts soldiers lost in the Korean War

They wish to obtain photographs of those Notts servicemen interred there, and, also of those who died but have no known grave (200-plus). Copies of the photographs will be placed in the man’s records and will be displayed on the walls of the Hall of Remembrance for all time.

Any family or friend who lost a loved one in the Korean War can send the photograph to me at 116 Fields Farm Road, Hyde, Greater Manchester, SK143NP. You can also email [email protected]

Brian Hough

By email

