Letter: An overhaul is required is planning process

This is despite many residents objecting. The only consideration taken was to add a bicycle shed as recommended by the police. We’re clearly not taken as seriously as the police.

I feel the council made this decision without visiting the site, when it would have been obvious the picture on the application is, let us say, inaccurate. It looks like a playing field and not as, in reality, postage stamp size, insufficient for what is proposed, and my neighbour’s house appears to have magically increased in size.

The council made this decision behind the privileged position of the ‘authorities planning policies’. This needs to be more inclusive. When there is much opposition, there should be a site visit, to include the parties and council for a constructive and open fact of findings instead of an ‘in camera’ decision.

A Sutton resident is unhappy that Ashfield District Council has given the go-ahead for a development in the area, despite locals objecting.

I believe they are making unbalanced and life changing decisions for many people. This needs to be redressed asap.

This is not, as far as I know, written in the legislation, but I am sure the council can use its own powers to include the people when necessary.

The decision is not open to challenge once permission is granted.

The Ashfield Independents are supposed to be there for the community: this means more than just themselves.

If you stick your head above the parapet then be prepared to accept the consequences and take responsibility, it comes with the territory.

Readers be aware: this has probably happened many times before and it will happen many more times. A fair playing field is needed.

Barbara Minett

Sutton

