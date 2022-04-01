But what has Coun Bradley done to improve the state of the town and the lives of local residents?

Very little it appears, for more than £200,000, apart from gaining more power as leader at county council level.

Mansfield and the surrounding small towns continue to decay in many areas and services available for local residents are slowly declining.

A reader feels not enough is being done by MP Ben Bradley on key issues that involve Mansfield.

In the latest county council magazine County Life, Coun Bradley claims to be doing many good things, such as the Gedling access road, which will simply encourage greater car usage and pollution, and the hugely costly HS2, which will operate many miles away from Nottingham and Mansfield, giving no benefit to local people.

All this obscures the fact that far more important local issues are being ignored.

The Conservatives claim to want to level up England and improve the lives of those in rundown areas, such as the East Midlands, but it seems to me Coun Bradley and company are all talk and very little action, as far as local residents and local issues are concerned.

A local, disillusioned resident

Name and address supplied

