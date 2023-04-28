It is also during the week when we see the gardener on her rounds picking up all the debris that is thrown around.

Well, she was certainly going to have her work cut out after morons had been busy emptying bins and throwing the rubbish around, even on the tea room roof. Also there was broken glass, lots of it, around the park. This happens regularly, so why aren’t there any cameras?

I would imagine these are young children showing off in front of each other.

Vandals have been upturning bins and throwing rubbish about in Titchfield Park, much to the dismay of a reader

Is this the same stupid gang that also uprooted young trees and threw them about the park, as has happened on Titchfield and also Fisher Lane Park, where the council has planted loads of young saplings?

Let’s see these idiots caught on camera and their likenesses posted around town, and if they are young and cannot be held responsible, their parents should be made to pay for the cleaning up that is needed.

By the way, who is responsible for the storm drain on the park? The outfeed has been clogged with lots of slimy unmentionables for months. Is this also a sewer outfeed?

I would like to see some action, so, to prospective councillors: it’s time to put up or shut up.

Marrianna Humphries

Mansfield

