Letter: Absolutely no need for a new series of Fawlty Towers
Please, please Mr Cleese, I beg you not to reprise Fawlty Towers and ruin the legacy of 12 half-hour episodes of absolute comic genius.
And I don’t care what anyone says about it being un-PC, it is one of funniest shows ever seen on British television, full stop.
AP Burgin
By email
