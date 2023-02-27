News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: Absolutely no need for a new series of Fawlty Towers

Please, please Mr Cleese, I beg you not to reprise Fawlty Towers and ruin the legacy of 12 half-hour episodes of absolute comic genius.

By AP Burgin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

And I don’t care what anyone says about it being un-PC, it is one of funniest shows ever seen on British television, full stop.

AP Burgin

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By email

A reader doesn't want to see a new series of Fawlty Towers on television.
Most Popular

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you