Letter: A reader has penned a poem titled: New Dawn

Below is a short poem I have written. It is called A New Dawn and is about the forthcoming Coronation of Charles III.

By John Wilson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

We lost our platinum QueenWho looked lovely in greenAnd soon we will have King Charles The ThirdEverybody will have heard

It’s gonna be Coronation DayOn the sixth of MaySo let’s all raise a glass and a cheerFor a new day is dawning this year

John Wilson

A poem looking ahead to the Coronation of King Charles IIIA poem looking ahead to the Coronation of King Charles III
