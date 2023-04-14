We lost our platinum QueenWho looked lovely in greenAnd soon we will have King Charles The ThirdEverybody will have heard

It’s gonna be Coronation DayOn the sixth of MaySo let’s all raise a glass and a cheerFor a new day is dawning this year

John Wilson

A poem looking ahead to the Coronation of King Charles III

Notts

