It really is unnerving

The weather often swerving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we are not deserving

A reader has sent in a poem all about winter.

Of ice and snow and gale.

In the winter with the sting right in its tail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went for some hair-cutting

A crew cut I am strutting

The path to warmth I’m shutting.

From cold I’ll surely ail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this winter with the sting tucked in its tail.

The year should now be turning

The sun start to be burning,

Our hearts for this are yearning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so we do bewail

This winter with the sting there in its tail.

Our bodies are a-heaving

Our hearts they are a-grieving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For winter is not leaving:

It’s quite beyond the pale

This winter with the sting right in its tail.

Ruth Grimsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.