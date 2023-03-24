Letter: A poem to cheer you up
After the recent wintry weather we have been suffering from, I took up my pen and composed some verses in the hope of cheering everybody up.The title of my poem is Winter With A Sting In Its Tail:
It really is unnerving
The weather often swerving
And we are not deserving
Of ice and snow and gale.
In the winter with the sting right in its tail
I went for some hair-cutting
A crew cut I am strutting
The path to warmth I’m shutting.
From cold I’ll surely ail
In this winter with the sting tucked in its tail.
The year should now be turning
The sun start to be burning,
Our hearts for this are yearning
And so we do bewail
This winter with the sting there in its tail.
Our bodies are a-heaving
Our hearts they are a-grieving
For winter is not leaving:
It’s quite beyond the pale
This winter with the sting right in its tail.
Ruth Grimsley
By email
