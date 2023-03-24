News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
7 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
9 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
10 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Letter: A poem to cheer you up

After the recent wintry weather we have been suffering from, I took up my pen and composed some verses in the hope of cheering everybody up.The title of my poem is Winter With A Sting In Its Tail:

By Ruth Grimsley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT- 1 min read

It really is unnerving

The weather often swerving

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And we are not deserving

A reader has sent in a poem all about winter.
A reader has sent in a poem all about winter.
A reader has sent in a poem all about winter.
Most Popular

Of ice and snow and gale.

In the winter with the sting right in its tail

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I went for some hair-cutting

A crew cut I am strutting

The path to warmth I’m shutting.

From cold I’ll surely ail

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this winter with the sting tucked in its tail.

The year should now be turning

The sun start to be burning,

Our hearts for this are yearning

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And so we do bewail

This winter with the sting there in its tail.

Our bodies are a-heaving

Our hearts they are a-grieving

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For winter is not leaving:

It’s quite beyond the pale

This winter with the sting right in its tail.

Ruth Grimsley

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you