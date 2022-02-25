I believe that cash is essential for a lot of businesses and people.

This particularly applies to people who struggle to manage money, who are vulnerable and may have learning disabilities.

I like the option of cash and the choice that brings.

Banks are closing more and more branches and devastating communities, with people having to travel further to access their own money. Not everyone wants, or trusts online banking. Not everyone has the internet or ability to use it.

I know people who struggle to manage money and a large part of society risks being left behind.

In my town, banks have closed even though the branch was busy. Online banking is being forced on people, but I do not want this and do not use it.

I believe the banks care only about profit, not people.

The Government pledged to protect access to cash and I expect them to keep that promise.

It is essential that a service as fundamental as banking can be accessed by everyone in the community, in order for everyone in that community to play an active part in it.

V Jones

Eastwood

