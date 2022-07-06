The council’s plan is to build it on Carr Lane park.Every time I see a reference to it in the Chad, the price seems to have gone up by another million or so pounds!On offer is a small swimming pool (two thirds the size of the existing one), a changing village (whatever that is), café and viewing area, a multi-use dividable hall and a multi-use games area.

The council states that it has consulted the people of Warsop and that is what they want.Well, if you ask a certain question, you get the answer you want.

As a member of a family that used the old Meden Sports Centre regularly up until its closure, and after many conversations with the people of Warsop, I wish to make a few points:

1.The then MDC, led by the Independent forum, should have spent the £7.5 million on new sports facilities, in Warsop, instead of refurbishing the old Sherwood Colliery baths, just to use Rebecca Adlington’s name. Warsop’s new facilities could have been named The Rebecca Adlington Sports Centre.

2. Meden School is still using the existing sports hall, so the old premises cannot be dangerous.

3. In its heyday, the facilities used at Meden included the tennis courts and all-weather football pitch.

4. There are a number of cafés in Warsop, and I doubt that one included in the new facilities would be viable.

5. All the Warsop schools, which used the Meden baths, now have to travel by coach to other centres, wasting time and money.

6. The Meden Sports Centre, owned by Nottinghamshire Council, ought to be bought by, or signed over to, MDC and then refurbished to a high standard.

Edwin A Tattersall

Notts

