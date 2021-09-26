Letter: A life on benefits is a minefield

If they did receive Universal Credit it is just under £74 a week, same as contribution-based, income-related based jobseekers’ allowance or employment and support allowance, income or contribution based. Those on sickness benefits get more.

So don't be fooled when as usual Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson and his rich Tory chums try to claim life on benefits is a life of Riley. Those under the age of 25 get less benefit. Thousands in the UK since lockdown, with firms shut down due to the pandemic as ordered by the Government, received no benefits as they are 'means tested'.

S Hardy

A reader writes in response to the Governments claims that life on benefits is an easy life.

