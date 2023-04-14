The cafe was very busy and there was a great atmosphere around the park rides and apparatus. It is a pity there are no toilet facilities open at the moment, and the car park is a mess, but I understand plans are in place to get these aspects sorted, with much more planned as well.

With the current difficult financial climate for families, a few hours spent in the park with the sun shining is a very welcome break.

Bill Taylor

The first day of the Easter holidays proved a hit for kids at Berry Hill Park.

Mansfield

