It was that his Government broke the system by dismantling the legal pathways for entering this country and as a consequence has driven desperate and vulnerable people into the hands of smuggling gangs.

In his Opinion column, Mr Bradley writes that: “The vast majority of those making asylum claims are economic migrants”, a myth perpetuated by those on the far right of the Conservative Party.

Of those applying for asylum, 76 per cent are given permission to stay and can then apply to contribute to the economy by working in industries with substantial labour shortages, including hospitality, the NHS, social care, agriculture and others.

The current cost of living crisis, poor public services, GP waiting lists and the shortage of housing is not due to asylum seekers, or just the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, but over a decade of austerity and Tory cuts alongside years of under investment.

As a supporter of Trussonomics, (Opinion, Chad, September 28), which trashed the economy and left a £30 billion pound deficit in the economy, does Mr Bradley think ‘ordinary taxpayers’ should pick up the tab? Likewise the billions wasted on the failed Test and Trace system and unusable PPE equipment. Who pays for these?

Rather than scapegoat asylum seekers for the state of the nation, Mr Bradley should look to his government to repair the damage it has caused, along with providing a safe and legal process for refugees wishing to seek sanctuary.

Ed Liegis

Mansfield

