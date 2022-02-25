Letter: Ben Bradley's email confusion warrants answers
I have just received a letter from Ben Bradley which opened with ‘Thank you for getting in touch about the Downing Street parties’ .
I find this odd, as I didn’t email him about the parties. The email was about Boris Johnson and Jimmy Savile.
I have emailed for an explanation.
Edward Rawson
Notts
