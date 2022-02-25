I find this odd, as I didn’t email him about the parties. The email was about Boris Johnson and Jimmy Savile.

I have emailed for an explanation.

Edward Rawson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader says there has been some confusion over an email that was sent by himself to Ben Bradley.

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.