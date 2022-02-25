Letter: Ben Bradley's email confusion warrants answers

I have just received a letter from Ben Bradley which opened with ‘Thank you for getting in touch about the Downing Street parties’ .

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:00 pm

I find this odd, as I didn’t email him about the parties. The email was about Boris Johnson and Jimmy Savile.

I have emailed for an explanation.

Edward Rawson

A reader says there has been some confusion over an email that was sent by himself to Ben Bradley.

Notts

