Lee Anderson: There’s a lot resting on our shoulders but we’ll fighting for our country

​Last Tuesday, I spoke in the Chamber about the net zero madness that has taken over Westminster.

The Government seem to think it is a good idea to burn imported wood at Drax Power Station and then try to tell the British public this is a good idea.

In my view, this is hypocrisy at the highest level whilst we have coal, gas and oil under our feet.

Some of this is costing us £2 million a day in subsidies. Only Reform UK are prepared to end this madness.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

I welcome the news that Justin Welby resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury last week, after facing growing calls to resign, due to the report that found the Church of England covered up the horrific abuse of hundreds of boys and young men, at the hands of John Smyth.

The archbishop had had opportunities to report these cases of sexual abuse, so that Smyth could be properly investigated, but Smyth died in 2018 having never faced justice.

It is difficult to comprehend the levels of injustice that Smyth’s victims will inevitably feel, after facing years of torment and torture.

There are many questions that the Church still have left to answer and I hope that they will, in order to provide the victims with the closure that they deserve.

Whilst down in Westminster, I had a great interaction with a black cab driver who had recognised me and we got talking about politics.

On leaving his cab, he said ‘you Reform MPs are our last hope, please keep fighting for us’. Powerful words which I have thought about a lot since.

There is a lot resting on our shoulders and we will continue to fight for our country. We need your help and that’s why I am encouraging folks to join the People’s Army.

I am delighted to share that Coun Dawn Justice, Ashfield’s hardest working councillor, joined Reform UK last Friday.

So, the political tsunami continues. Dawn and I will campaign hard to bring integrity back to local politics. The Tory brand is broken and I am glad that Dawn has made the principled choice to join Reform.

I am keen to sponsor a few local sports clubs. These can be cricket clubs, football clubs, rugby clubs, etc... If you are a local sports club in the Ashfield constituency and are interested in being sponsored, please do email me on [email protected] and tell me why I should consider your club for sponsorship.