Lee Anderson column: I am incredibly proud to be British – and I always will be

Ashfield MP - and Conservative Party deputy chairman - Lee Anderson

​They have led a brilliant campaign to expand football’s reach to young girls and I know that they will have inspired another generation to love the game.

It was V-J Day on August 15, a day to celebrate when the Allies secured victory over Japan.

I will be forever proud of our soldiers that fought so bravely for the freedom that we enjoy today.

I am incredibly proud to be British and always will be.

Rumbles Café have agreed to pay the £7,000 a year rent that the Ashfield Independent council have demanded, but there are now fresh concerns that this could be increased to £10,000.

I continue to be shocked at the behaviour of the council.

Rumbles has provided support to hundreds of families over the years and has given those with special educational needs the opportunity to thrive and develop important skills.

'​’​While Sunday’s result in the Women’s World Cup Final was disappointing and not what we all hoped for, I feel that we can all be very proud of our Lionesses’, says Lee Anderson MP.

This is the sort of organisation that the council should be looking to save.

I will continue to call for Councillor Zadrozny to step up and do the right thing.

On Wednesday night, I was on the Dan Wootton Show on GB News talking all things common sense.

We discussed the Bibby Stockholm and the ‘woke cabal’ of lawyers trying to defend illegal immigrants that have chosen to invade our shores.

I am delighted about the news that the 141 bus service has now been saved, after many months of fighting to protect this route, that runs to Mansfield and areas of Ashfield.

Nottinghamshire County Council has agreed to keep funding the service.

I am glad that constituents will be able to continue to use a service that they have relied on for many years.

I finished the week having raised another £200 for the male suicide support group, Enlighten the Shadows.

Alongside my good friend Graham Lynk, who tragically lost his son Sean last December, I met with Paul Bough at Brierley Forest Golf Club, who very generously donated the £200.