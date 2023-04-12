News you can trust since 1952
Lee Anderson column: Good to see decisive action is to be taken over grooming gangs

It was the first week of Easter recess, which was a good opportunity to touch base with constituents and have a short break after a busy couple of months.

By Lee Anderson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

I am glad to see the Government taking decisive action against evil grooming gangs this week.

We have a responsibility to keep women and young girls safe, so I fully support the Government’s announcement that they are launching a new taskforce of specialist officers to tackle child abuse, introducing mandatory reporting for adults working with children, implementing tougher sentences for gang members as well as collecting ethnicity data of suspects.

In other news, I sold another piggy portrait this week for £300 in honour of Sean Lynk.

Ashfield MP Lee AndersonAshfield MP Lee Anderson
We have managed to raise over £2,000 for the mental health and suicide charity, Enlighten the Shadows, which is great news.

I know that the Sean’s family would be hugely grateful of further donations to this fantastic charity, who are working hard to raise awareness of male suicide and the support that is available to those that are struggling.

On Wednesday, I joined Dan Wootton on his GB News show.

I always look forward to getting to chat to Dan and listeners about the news of the week, where I hope to be adding an opinion from the real world of Ashfield.

I have seen that there have been people moaning about the migrant barges, with some claiming that it would not be a decent example of accommodation.

Well, I think that illegal immigrants should consider themselves lucky that accommodation is even being provided, when they have no right to be in this country in the first place.

It is truly baffling to me that there are individuals and charities still willing to support these groups of immigrants, when they are blatantly abusing our borders for their own gain.

I finished the week with a lovely break in North Wales on a canal boat with my two sons.

It was great to have some proper family time and visit another wonderful part of our country.

I do hope everyone had a restful and happy Easter.

