High time that companies paid more attention to customers' needs and the environment

Environmental issues should be figuring higher on the list of some companies' priorities, says a reader.

These bus routes, especially those that serve older people/those on low incomes/people without access to cars, are too important to be run for the benefit of shareholders, especially by Stagecoach.I doubt Coun JasonZadrozny has given any thought to what the company would do if it couldn’t make a quick profit from the 141.

Nationalise all public transport under democratic workers’ controland management.No more money to big shareholders and the Brian Souters (joint founder of Stagecoach) of this world. Let’s have it run for the benefit of the customer and the environment for a change!

Karen Seymour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Socialist Party

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.