Ben Bradley column: Let’s all continue to support local businesses across the area

The retail and the hospitality industry were hit so hard by the lockdowns, but I have been really impressed with the resilience shown, how so many adapted and have bounced back now restrictions have eased.

In Mansfield town centre, I’m aware of more than ten new businesses opened since since rules were lifted. I hope it goes well for them and I wish new business owners and staff good luck in making them all a success.

It’s brilliant to see new businesses opening up as restrictions are eased and people are becoming more confident in getting back out to shops. It's great for owners, for staff, and for the town.

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.

In the last couple of weeks, I have visited new shops such as meeting Lucie at Prestige Bridal, where I was lucky enough to be able to officially the shop.

I had a quick look around and the dresses are beautiful so if you are getting married, have a look. I also visited Vanilla, a new hair salon which has recently opened and had lunch at Horizon, a new café at the top of Church Street.

In a couple of weeks, I will visit the Zero Waste Refillery in Warsop, which I am really looking forward to. There's so much happening for new businesses.

We also have businesses beginning to expand and employ more people. I recently visited Woodland Flooring, who have had to move to a new building to help them take on more work and more staff, while Soak Interiors invited me to talk about their success and their move to a bigger place too.

I always enjoy visiting these employers to make sure I know what their experiences are - the good and the bad. Then I can pass it on to the Government to ensure they're doing what is needed for local businesses to succeed.

I am optimistic about the future. We need to make sure we shop local when we can, making sure local people benefit from the money we spend, but many businesses are doing well and we've got money coming in from the Government in the months ahead for town centres.