This has been another year where Covid-19 has unfortunately dominated things.

Whilst we have all seen first-hand the devastation Covid has caused, the vaccine rollout has truly shown the best of Britain.

At the time of writing, 125m vaccine doses have gone in people’s arms. This is a truly amazing statistic. I would like to thank every person who has come forward and got vaccinated, along with our amazing health and care staff and volunteers, without whom this would not have been possible.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Away from Covid, we have had some huge announcements locally, including the Integrated Rail Plan which will mean of £12.8 billion of funding coming straight for the East Midlands.

Along with plans to reopen the Maid Marian Line and the Robin Hood Line extension, we have exciting times to come in Mansfield. That’s on top of over £70m announced for new tree planting, green spaces and flood alleviation in Mansfield. All good news.

The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act became law this year, which is an issue close to many people’s hearts in Mansfield.

This allows judges to give tougher sentences to the disgusting perpetrators of animal cruelty by increasing the maximum sentence from six months to five years.

We had an amazing set of local election results in May with an astounding six out of nine seats in the County Council election going blue in Mansfield, despite previously having none.

We also kept control of the council where I was lucky enough to be elected as leader.

It’s been a busy last seven months but we have tried to take a collaborative approach to ensure all views are heard and make the best decisions possible for our area. I think that’s working so far.

A roundup of the last year couldn’t be complete without a mention of the sporting summer. Molly Renshaw made it to the final of the 200m breaststroke final in Tokyo. Molly putting Mansfield on the map globally was fantastic and I know we were all delighted to see her make the final!