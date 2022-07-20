A good leader has to listen and Rory Stewart would be perfect man for job

As Lee Anderson wrote (Chad, July 13) ‘us Brits … do not like being told what to do all the time’.

That may be true, but we certainly did not hold back from telling others what to do. The British Empire did not hold back from brutalising the rest of the world’s peoples and plundering their physical resources for the benefit of Queen Victoria’s Empire.

At least we have moderated our behaviour since World War Two, but by losing control of the Empire, rather than adopting fair and honourable treatment for Elizabeth’s subjects. It seems President Putin has adopted Britain’s mantle, including also colouring the map red. Empires rarely give up their power willingly.

A good leader of this country would be someone who is prepared to listen, says a reader this week

Our MP wants a ‘strong leader’. But a leader needs to behave responsibly, and that is learnt by listening and when appropriate, doing what he or she is told. It’s a pity the self-styled ‘King of the World’ didn’t learn that important truth long before he was able to do so much damage.

Who do I want as PM? Rory Stewart, one of the few thoroughly decent honourable former Tory MPs: a brave soldier, explorer, a wise diplomat, political adviser, and a writer and academic, who has a raft of awards and honours. A perfect example of someone to look up to.

An immeasurably better man than Boris Johnson! And the party rejected him in favour of Johnson!

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

