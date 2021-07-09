Letter: Road humps are just an accident waiting to happen

Unless the potholes are completely across the full width of the road, they are less dangerous to drivers who drive carefully, as you are able to straddle them.

There are worse problems on the roads – namely speed humps. In Ollerton, speed humps recommend a speed of 20mph.

At 5mph, they will damage suspension, shock absorbers and steering track rods, and track rod end joints.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At 5mph, speed humps will damage suspension, shock absorbers and steering track rods, and track rod end joints" says a reader.

This is an accident waiting to happen.

R A Hawke

Walesby

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

All of our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.