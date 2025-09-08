Letter: Lunar Eclipse captured in Mansfield despite cloudy skies

By Michael Knowles
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 03:51 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Total lunar eclipse partial ending phase.placeholder image
Total lunar eclipse partial ending phase.
On September 7th, 2025, a Total Lunar Eclipse occurred.

I, being a local astronomer, didn't let the adverse weather conditions deter my quest to capture an image of part of this rare Lunar Eclipse.

This Lunar Eclipse is termed as the Corn Moon. The good omens saw fit to allow a short break in the clouds due East-southeast during the partial phase, ending at 20:48 GMT.

It's the orbital mechanics of the Sun, Earth and our Moon alignment that a Lunar Eclipse occurs, when our Moon enters the Earth's penumbral shadow, preventing sunlight to the Moon. This UK Lunar Eclipse commenced at 19:36pm, maximum phase 19:46pm, and ended at 21:55pm.

Michael Knowles,

Mansfield

