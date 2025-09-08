Letter: Lunar Eclipse captured in Mansfield despite cloudy skies

Total lunar eclipse partial ending phase.

On September 7th, 2025, a Total Lunar Eclipse occurred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I, being a local astronomer, didn't let the adverse weather conditions deter my quest to capture an image of part of this rare Lunar Eclipse.

This Lunar Eclipse is termed as the Corn Moon. The good omens saw fit to allow a short break in the clouds due East-southeast during the partial phase, ending at 20:48 GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the orbital mechanics of the Sun, Earth and our Moon alignment that a Lunar Eclipse occurs, when our Moon enters the Earth's penumbral shadow, preventing sunlight to the Moon. This UK Lunar Eclipse commenced at 19:36pm, maximum phase 19:46pm, and ended at 21:55pm.

Michael Knowles,

Mansfield