Letter: Let’s move forward and make a success of Brexit

Another thing, the EU is not making the transition easy, but were never going to be helpful.

As one trawlerman said yesterday, he has found new markets for his catch in China and at better prices. In the long run it will be the EU which will suffer when it cannot buy our produce because we have found buyers elsewhere.

The main reason for joining the single market was easy trading with the EU countries, great if it had stayed there, but gradually the EU (with most unelected big voices) expanded the original agreements so the end was nothing like the beginning, that’s what was and still is, wrong.

“For goodness sake get over it and let’s move on!”, says one reader about Brexit.

For 20 years, the EU accounts have not been approved in respect of more than 100 billion, that’s a big wrong.

Remember the banned straight bananas, and the different-sized condoms. It would be laughable if it was not a complete waste of money.

However, we are out and away from such ridiculous decisions.

The big car giants are investing in our workforce, even Nissan, who at the time of the vote, said they would move back to the EU lock stock and barrel, if we voted leave.

Confidence is returning fast, along with our vaccine record, and if we had not voted leave how many more of us would have suffered with the virus if we had relied on the bumbling EU?

There are ‘for’ and ‘against’ on both arguments, but I believe Britain and Brexit will turn out to be the correct choice.

No, all the leavers were not Conservatives, we were given the chance to voice our opinions and we did. To the remain groups I say: “For goodness sake get over it and let’s move on!”

One more thing: Mansfield must have something I am not seeing, why do we need another hotel (plans for Rosemary Centre)? Are we expecting a massive influx of visitors?

They will not be coming for our shops or market, perhaps they are going to join the ‘find the big market balls quiz?’

Marrianna Humphries

Nottinghamshire

