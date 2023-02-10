The reason is they feel they have nothing to hide. In fact, I would think they invite it with open arms.

It may be a problem to certain members of society and I don’t think it needs a brain surgeon to understand why.

We are asked for our personal ID on a daily basis, without a blink of an eye, and in certain cases not just a bus pass or driving licence, and yet voter ID is a no-no to some.

A reader is in favour of bringing in national identity cards to vote.

We are told there are three million out there without ID. Why? If that’s the case, we have a problem.

It would supposedly cost £40 million over the next decade. Perhaps we should re-evaluate MPs’ expenses. Problem solved.

Yes you could say it’s against civil liberties or even undemocratic, but we live in a world of the internet and there is a lot of unsavoury dealings in cyberspace, which in the past we never experienced. Times have changed. The sooner a national identity card comes in, the better.

A few European countries have ID cards – France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Poland etc – so what is the problem?

A Keeton

Notts

