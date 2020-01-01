Lee is 'incredibly proud' to be the new MP for Ashfield

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy new year, writes Lee Anderson MP.

After the General Election result last month, this country now has a great opportunity to unite, move forward and work towards building a prosperous future post Brexit.

I am incredibly proud to become the first MP for Ashfield that is from the constituency.

This year promises to be start of a new era for the area and even before the election I was meeting with Government ministers to put a case forward for Ashfield to ensure it gets the very best deal from Government.

Post-election I will now be working flat out to ensure Ashfield gets the £75 million investment package from the Town Centre and Future High Streets Fund which, alongside the extra discount on small business rates, which should help give the high street and independent traders a much-needed boost.

I am pleased to see the recruitment of extra police officers in Nottinghamshire and it is now my job to ensure Ashfield gets its fair share of bobbies on its local streets.

The extra £34.9 billion a year extra for the NHS will be welcome news to local hospitals and I have already been in touch with the chief executive at Kings Mill Hospital and the health secretary to ensure this area’s health service gets the very best deal possible.

With such a monumental change in the political landscape in Nottinghamshire local MP’s such as myself must prove to the electorate that we are worthy of our positions.

Be in no doubt that I will be giving 100 per cent to ensure that everyone in this area gets the representation they deserve.