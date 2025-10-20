Lee Anderson: Third time isn't a charm

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

I got to ask another question last week to the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband. The last two times I got to ask him a question, he failed to answer both times despite me posing the exact same question to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I thought the third time may be the charm, so I once again asked him the question: if the UK became net zero tomorrow, by how much would it reduce the earth's temperature?

To my unsurprise, he didn't answer my question, but he did finally admit that the UK is only responsible for less than 1% of the earth's carbon emissions. So, there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. You are being conned. We are impoverishing ourselves in pursuit of unaffordable, unachievable global co2 targets. Only Reform UK will stop this madness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shocking article was doing the rounds in the media last week. The mainstream media is reporting an article from apparent experts from Imperial College London with the headline 'People with obesity and dementia more likely to vote Reform.'

In the article, they also make links between voting reform and learning difficulties, depression, poor health, and living in poorer areas. Remember when these so-called scholars called Brexiteers thick? These are the echoes of that same arrogance. They are completely out of touch with the issues that normal hard-working people have to live with every day.

Meanwhile, a new mega-poll has been published last week by PLMR and Electoral Calculus. This poll shows if there was a General Election tomorrow, we would see Reform win 445 MPs, Labour 73 MPs, Lib Dems 42 MPs, Your Party 13 MPs, Tories 7 MPs, Greens 6 MPs. That would give Reform an earth-shattering majority of 258, the biggest majority in UK political history. That's what the country thinks about what these so-called scholars have to say.

Last week I held a Westminster Hall debate on knife crime. Everybody knows that knife crime is totally out of control in the UK, 138 offences are committed on average every day. It is particularly bad in London where I highlighted Mayor Sadiq Khan's terrible record on knife crime. Under his leadership there has been a reduction of stop and search of over 23% in just one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knife crime in London has increased by nearly 60% in just three years. Unfortunately, I was interrupted by a Labour MP who did not like me talking about this, and subsequently attempted to interrupt my speech several times, even resorting to raising phony points of order to try to stop me from speaking.

In the end this Labour MP was thrown out for 'a temper and attitude that did not belong in Westminster Hall'. This incident is yet another example of a pattern of actions from the Labour Party, who know they have lost the argument, so now they are resorting to other methods in an attempt to silence us. I will reiterate again, they will not succeed.

Britain needs Reform.