Lee Anderson MP's Weekly Column

Last Wednesday, I had the privilege to host my own debate in the House of Commons Chamber, about the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme.

This is an issue that is close to my heart and that of many constituents in Ashfield. We are a proud ex-mining community who worked hard to keep Britain running.

I pressed the Government for a fairer pension deal for ex miners and their widows.

Instead of supporting me, the out of touch Labour MP for Mansfield accused me of doing nothing about miner’s pensions schemes over the past five years.

Lee Anderson MP

To be clear, this was my second debate on miner’s pensions.

Previously, I met with former Prime Ministers when the Tories were in power, I met with a previous Chancellor who refused to budge on it. I’ve met with a former Chief Secretary to the Treasury to discuss this as well as other Treasury officials. I’ve raised it in the House during oral questions and have written countless letters to ministers on this subject.

I know the MP for Mansfield is new to his role, but he should at least do his homework before taking part in a debate. Very disappointed in my neighbouring MP, who could have made a positive contribution, rather than trying to impress his own whips.

It has recently come to my attention that residents are without hot water at Aspley Court in Sutton in Ashfield, as well as having a leaky roof and a lack of adequate lighting in the stairwells, in this Ashfield District Council managed property. I will be working with the Reform UK District Councillor, Cathy Mason, to get this resolved. If you live in Aspley Court, and are affected by these issues, please get in touch with me on [email protected]

Last week, Outwood Academy in Kirkby received their Ofsted report, where they were ranked Good in 3 out of 4 criteria’s. When I became an MP in 2019 the school, then called Kirkby College, was a complete mess. It was in double special measures for over a decade, and quite frankly it was the worst school in the country.

The children of Kirkby deserved better and since becoming the MP for Ashfield, I have been determined to help raise the standards there. I fought tooth and nail to secure the funding for a total rebuild of the school, the works for which are now due to start this summer.

In 2022, Kirkby College was taken over by the Outwood Grange Academies Trust and rebranded. The trust has been making fantastic progress at turning the school around. Last summer the school was recognised as being in the top 1% of improved schools in the country.

I can now say that I am proud to have this school in Ashfield, and I am extremely proud of everyone who has been involved in turning this school into a good one. Thank you to all the staff, students, the parents, the governors and the academy trust- well done.