Lee Anderson MP's Weekly Column

In recent months, several constituents have raised their concerns with me about driving test delays, a problem that many people will have seen covered in the news over the last few years. I am in frequent contact with various driving instructors in Ashfield about the challenges they are facing. They have confirmed that the wait for driving tests is still far too long.

Frankly, I do not think the Government is doing enough to address this problem. The first thing they should be doing is to extend the validity of theory tests to a minimum of three years. It is not right that people are losing money and being forced to re-take theory tests, because of the waiting list for driving tests. I will continue to lobby the Government on this. I understand that some driving instructors are very active at looking for cancellations and aren’t facing the same difficulties booking tests as a result.

For those driving instructors who ask their students to self-book, I would recommend actively looking for cancellations. I do know that the Driving Standards Agency are actively recruiting driving examiners in the Ashfield area, which is positive news, but we need more support. Please do get in touch with my office at [email protected] if you would like to be kept up to date on this issue and other matters.

I know that many will have been thinking about the people of Liverpool, after last Monday’s horrific events. A day of celebration for football fans quickly turned into a nightmare. It was very upsetting to learn that children were amongst some of the injured. It is every parent’s worst nightmare. My thoughts are with everyone affected and I hope that they all receive the care they need.

Lee Anderson MP

Last week, it emerged that some senior police leaders had recently raised their concerns about the Government’s early release prison scheme. I must admit that I am not surprised by this. The police are trained to protect public safety and maintain law and order. Releasing prisoners earlier than their sentence term understandably goes against the grain of this.

Our prisons are overcrowded, that is a fact and is due to successive governments not having the courage to do what is right and prioritise justice; instead favouring a soft approach to law and order. I know that there has been debate about the validity of short sentences and whilst I recognise that this is an important discussion to have, we must understand the wider significance of not allowing criminals to get off scot-free. We cannot have a situation in this country where criminals are left to rule the roost, to terrorise communities, to hurt their victims and to walk away with either a meagre sentence or no prison time at all. My Reform UK colleagues and I have made it clear that we are the Party of law and order. We are the party that believes in justice and protecting innocent individuals.