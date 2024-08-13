Lee Anderson column: ​We must encourage men to share when they’re struggling​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last week has seen widespread disorder, which is exactly why I have been calling for Parliament to be recalled from the summer recess, so we can properly debate the possible solutions to this problem.

​However, the Labour Government have disregarded this call. I am astonished, to say the least.

My great mate, Graham Lynk, who tragically lost his son Sean to suicide in December 2022, is continuing his amazing fundraising efforts for our local male suicide support group, Enlighten the Shadows, who are saving lives every month. Between 12 and 15 men take their lives every single day in the UK. This is a shocking statistic which truly shows how deep this problem is.

We need to encourage our men to share what they are struggling with so they know that they are not on their own.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

Please support Graham via the following link Crowdfunding for my chosen charity Enlighten the Shadows https://www.enlightentheshadows.org/ on JustGiving

On Thursday, I packed all my stuff up in my Westminster office which I had been in for over two and a half years, to make the move to the Palace of Westminster, where my Reform UK colleagues and I will have our own block.

I am sad to leave the office I was in as it had quite the view and was definitely one of the best on the estate, in my opinion.

As many will know, anti-social behaviour has been an issue that I have campaigned against on both a national and local level.

I was out in Sutton on Friday witnessing the yobbish behaviour that has been harming the community and I was threatened and abused by these individuals myself.

I am not putting up with this problem anymore, because these people are killing our town centre. It angers me deeply hearing from the older generation who tell me that they avoid coming into town now, because they are too scared.

This is totally unacceptable. I am calling on the council and our police to sort this problem out.

It was a pleasure to visit Kirkby Portland cricket club against last weekend, to open their new practice nets.

A big thanks should go to Steve and the volunteers who have given up their time to help our local children get involved in cricket.

Outstanding work.