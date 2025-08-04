Kimberley MP: Summer is all about focusing totally on constituents

Alex Norris is Labour MP for Kimberley. Photo: Submitted

Parliament is currently on summer recess, one of the times a year where there’s a break and MPs spend their whole time back in the constituencies they represent.

This isn’t a summer holiday though, it’s an important opportunity for me to focus on the people I represent, and what’s important in our community.

Any MP will tell you that this is one of their favourite parts of their work, and that they couldn’t do their job properly without it.

There are lots of ways that I try to keep in touch with everyone who lives in Nottingham North and Kimberley and get a good sample of what’s one people’s mind.

The classic example, and maybe what people think of MPs doing most, is the advice surgery, where I make appointments to meet with people who have problems or concerns.

This is just the beginning though, and it only lets me see people who have proactively come to ask for help.

I regularly hold ‘meet the MP’ events, where I write to everyone living in part of the constituency and invite them to come along for a cup of tea and a chat at a community space close to them, like a church or a sports centre.

To really meet people where they are, I also do pop-up surgeries at local supermarkets – I recently did one of these in Kimberley Sainsbury’s.

These are great because you get a really good sample of the general public – so it you’re ever doing the weekly shop and you spot me, stop by for a chat.

And of course, as all year round, I’ll be out knocking on people’s doors along with our councillors to hear about what’s on your mind.

It’s also important to me to keep in touch with local and businesses and charities, to hear about what the Government and I can do to help them. Community organisations and small businesses are the heart of our community and I never forget that it’s part of my job to support them.

I'll be out across all parts of Nottingham North and Kimberley over the coming months and I'm looking forward to meeting and hearing from lots of you.

In the meantime, if you want to get in touch, email [email protected] or call on 0115 9752377.